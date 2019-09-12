Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position by $555,511; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Value Declined While Trellus Management Company Cut by $454,696 Its Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 297,596 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25 million, up from 293,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 469,199 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 20,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 55,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 76,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 101,404 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Vopak N V Adr by 32,010 shares to 134,192 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,523 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 329,451 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stephens Inc Ar reported 2,199 shares stake. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Whittier Tru Commerce, a California-based fund reported 79 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.44% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,093 shares. Natl Pension owns 159,921 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 15,068 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 41,444 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 4,000 shares. 148,032 are held by Principal Financial Gru Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Artal Group Sa accumulated 450,000 shares. Chartist Ca owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 64,765 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce owns 7,492 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 111 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0.21% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oaktop Capital Management Ii Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 0.31% or 151,258 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 15,700 shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP holds 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 112,332 shares. First Republic Investment invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 115,229 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.00M shares.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

