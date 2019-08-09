Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake by $3.79 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Vestor Capital Raised Position by $1.07 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 485,066 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, up from 104,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 987 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund owns 2,007 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.51 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust stated it has 2,486 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,044 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 219,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 120 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Scharf Invs Ltd Com. Qs Llc has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,010 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,445 are owned by Cleararc. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 299,357 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares to 117,430 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.