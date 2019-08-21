Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Increased Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Burt Wealth Advisors Cut by $519,760 Its Stake

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 324,181 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1824. About 1.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares to 451,513 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.73 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.