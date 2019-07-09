Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.79 Million as Valuation Rose; Guild Investment Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 390,841 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc analyzed 9,230 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $925.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.08. About 12.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,250 are held by Meritage Portfolio Management. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 16,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0% or 289 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Df Dent & holds 23,383 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Halsey Ct holds 1.65% or 86,660 shares. Adage Grp Inc Limited Company owns 125,900 shares. 3G Capital Prtn Lp has 5.86% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 57 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 3,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deprince Race Zollo has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Axa has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 205,149 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 39,624 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 16,550 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Ser Lc has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Capital Management holds 0.84% or 15,360 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 261,835 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Limited reported 36,209 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,513 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34.27M shares. 204,791 are owned by Strategic Wealth Grp Inc. Zweig accumulated 43,029 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Grace And White Ny holds 0.12% or 2,581 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.14% or 23,022 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 21,643 shares. Brookmont invested in 1,804 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 15,603 were reported by First Personal Fin Serv.

