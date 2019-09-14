Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position Has Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 917,873 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 283,870 shares traded or 56.57% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Announces That It Will Restate Its Second, Third and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has invested 0.7% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Strs Ohio has 220,219 shares. 6,618 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Cutter & Commerce Brokerage has 29,127 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,199 shares. 3,264 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.13% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mackenzie holds 0% or 4,297 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 2,362 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 27,662 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas holds 408,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 35,300 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Employee Levels At US Class I Rail Operations Drop – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.