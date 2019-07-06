Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Increased Stake; American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Rose While Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $3.14 Million

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 92 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 billion, up from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 301.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 2,382 shares to 23,743 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,597 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Gp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,750 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.48% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bokf Na holds 1,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr stated it has 52,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 401,561 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Staley Advisers has 136,585 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.02% or 4,821 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Metropolitan Life New York holds 186,659 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 11,205 are owned by New England Rech Management Incorporated. 124,816 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. 219,939 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.77% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 337,600 shares. Fil owns 454,072 shares. Legacy Private invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,583 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 371 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.11 million shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,355 are owned by Kcm Advsr Limited. Perkins Coie Trust reported 13,336 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,413 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,420 shares. 4,075 are owned by Boltwood Management. Voya Invest Management Limited stated it has 567,634 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A.