Kansas City Southern (KSU) EPS Estimated At $1.79; Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Herbalife LTD (HLF) Stake

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 14.01% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $178.85 million giving it 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 944,664 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 1.06M shares with $45.37M value, down from 2.11 million last quarter. Herbalife Ltd. now has $5.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 926,219 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $5700 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $34.88’s average target is -10.22% below currents $38.85 stock price. Herbalife had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by PI Financial. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Herbalife Stock May Have Finally Found Bottom – Schaeffers Research” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Donates $1.5 Million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to Further Winter Sports in China – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.27% below currents $132.56 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13600 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $128 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.