Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a company in the Railroads industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kansas City Southern has 90.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 76.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Kansas City Southern has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kansas City Southern and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Southern 0.00% 11.80% 5.90% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kansas City Southern and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Southern N/A 121 22.82 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Kansas City Southern has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kansas City Southern and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Southern 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 3.00 2.44

Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus price target of $132.2, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. The potential upside of the peers is 46.71%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Kansas City Southern’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kansas City Southern and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kansas City Southern 0.41% 0.33% 1.09% 14.79% 6.86% 29.64% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year Kansas City Southern’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kansas City Southern are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s competitors have 1.16 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kansas City Southern’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kansas City Southern.

Volatility and Risk

Kansas City Southern is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s competitors are 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Kansas City Southern does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kansas City Southern’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.