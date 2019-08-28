Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Railroads company, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kansas City Southern has 90.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 76.14% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Kansas City Southern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.87% of all Railroads companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kansas City Southern and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Southern 0.00% 11.80% 5.90% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Kansas City Southern and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Southern N/A 118 22.82 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Kansas City Southern has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Kansas City Southern is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kansas City Southern and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Southern 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.43 2.33

With average price target of $132.2, Kansas City Southern has a potential upside of 7.52%. The rivals have a potential upside of 14.58%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Kansas City Southern make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kansas City Southern and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kansas City Southern 0.41% 0.33% 1.09% 14.79% 6.86% 29.64% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year Kansas City Southern has weaker performance than Kansas City Southern’s competitors.

Liquidity

Kansas City Southern has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.16 and has 0.88 Quick Ratio. Kansas City Southern’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kansas City Southern.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Kansas City Southern is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s peers’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.77% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kansas City Southern does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kansas City Southern’s competitors beat Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.