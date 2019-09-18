Kansas City Southern (KSU) Analysts See $1.79 EPS; Mgic Investment (MTG) Sentiment Is 1.42

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 136 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 96 cut down and sold stakes in Mgic Investment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 300.59 million shares, down from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 49.

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 14.01% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $178.85 million giving it 18.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 656,383 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 0.15% above currents $132 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.45% or 1.09 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,621 shares. 3G Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 277,713 shares. Somerset Trust Company has invested 0.15% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.51% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Meritage Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,250 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt invested in 285 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 14,848 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd invested in 3,908 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P accumulated 96,980 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 17,696 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.03% or 29,511 shares in its portfolio.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.19 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 2.95 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.75 million for 7.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 9.98% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.66 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has 2.89% invested in the company for 320,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.42 million shares.