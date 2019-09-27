Kansas City Southern (KSU) Analysts See $1.79 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 14.01% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $178.85M giving it 18.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 414,153 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M

Among 2 analysts covering Melrose PLC (LON:MRO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Melrose PLC has GBX 265 highest and GBX 230 lowest target. GBX 247.50's average target is 21.98% above currents GBX 202.9 stock price.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, gas and oil, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 9.86 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers power generation equipment from 10 MVA to 300 MVA; synchronous motors, induction motors, and submersible and traction motors; power management and excitation systems; and medium voltage AC and DC switchgears under the Hawker Siddeley Switchgear brand; power and system transformers under the Brush Transformers brand; and aftermarket servicing/support/spares/lifetime extension services.

The stock increased 0.95% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 202.9. About 2.13 million shares traded. Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20's average target is -0.79% below currents $133.25 stock price.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.85 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned "Equal-Weight" rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.