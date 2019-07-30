Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Its Position; Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $3.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 16,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,065 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 139,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 8,636 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,750 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 390,000 shares. Counselors holds 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 15,332 shares. 35,127 are held by Envestnet Asset. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 293,005 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 300,516 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 85,000 shares. Smith Moore & Co reported 5,064 shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 2,475 shares. 136,585 are held by Staley Advisers. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation owns 155,000 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) LP has invested 0.27% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 3,171 shares to 35,487 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Val Etf (IWN).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares to 700,500 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).

