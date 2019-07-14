Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Holder Icon Advisers Trimmed Stake; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increases Position in Office Depot (ODP)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 37,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 730,865 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 411,008 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 83,177 shares. Shelton owns 204 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 647,208 shares. Amer International Gp invested in 0.01% or 541,174 shares. State Street reported 17.06M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 441,089 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 424,493 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Conning has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bluecrest Capital reported 59,622 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 89,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 117,000 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7,300 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (NYSE:CP) by 12,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).