Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

As Auto Manufacturers – Major businesses, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 6 2.26 N/A -0.11 0.00 Niu Technologies 8 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Niu Technologies earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Niu Technologies 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Niu Technologies is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Niu Technologies is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.6% of Niu Technologies are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -6.51% -13.32% -15.72% 3.61% -17.98% 34.44% Niu Technologies 8.3% -17.05% 17.34% 3.33% 0% 28.57%

For the past year Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Niu Technologies.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.