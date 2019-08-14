Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) Reaches $4.83 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at CLEARTRONIC (CLRI) Raised By 73.53%

CLEARTRONIC INC (OTCMKTS:CLRI) had an increase of 73.53% in short interest. CLRI’s SI was 11,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.53% from 6,800 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CLEARTRONIC INC (OTCMKTS:CLRI)’s short sellers to cover CLRI’s short positions. It closed at $0.046 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.2399 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8301. About 233,535 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has risen 32.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $255.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $4.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KNDI worth $22.96M less.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $255.12 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.39 million shares or 24.50% more from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 0% or 783,338 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested in 53,750 shares. Shelton stated it has 659 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,400 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 103,339 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,072 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright & Associates. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 102,614 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Kistler owns 850 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 31,760 shares. Barclays Public reported 62,623 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) or 11,700 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. Hu Xiaoming bought $579,652 worth of stock or 122,032 shares.