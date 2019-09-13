Kanawha Capital Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 82.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 208 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 461 shares with $873,000 value, up from 253 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $909.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.77. About 83,457 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 73.25% above currents $3.85 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by H.C. Wainwright. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 12.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 9,370 shares to 3,320 valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,778 shares and now owns 201,972 shares. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 21.81% above currents $1837.77 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Mgmt LP invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport & Com Ltd Llc reported 40,222 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adirondack holds 2.39% or 1,812 shares in its portfolio. 7,559 were accumulated by Pitcairn Co. 791 were reported by Wedge Capital L Lp Nc. 2,097 are owned by Hilltop Holdings. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,514 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,755 shares. Monetta Ser stated it has 5,700 shares. Sonata Cap Gp holds 2,994 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Limited Com owns 449 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Council accumulated 21,825 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited reported 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.22 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

