Kanawha Capital Management Upped At&T (T) Position; Shorts at Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered By 7.98%

Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) had a decrease of 7.98% in short interest. AXU’s SI was 1.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.98% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 352,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Alexco Resource Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s short sellers to cover AXU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About shares traded. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has risen 41.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased At&T (T) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 10,629 shares as At&T (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 219,509 shares with $6.88 million value, up from 208,880 last quarter. At&T now has $258.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $208.44 million. The firm explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.75% above currents $35.38 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.