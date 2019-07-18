Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $437,742; Market Value Declined; Care Com (CRCM) Share Value Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 354,141 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $253.25. About 208,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,175 are owned by Marathon Cap Management. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 12,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 190,874 shares. Century accumulated 0.01% or 389,324 shares. 415,611 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 243,464 shares. Osterweis Cap Management, California-based fund reported 252,915 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,301 shares. Strs Ohio owns 66,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 74,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 31,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 96,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares to 360,305 shares, valued at $42.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,214 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.56 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust Co invested in 3,903 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 10,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 13,588 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Llc has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,086 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 1.14% or 2,540 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd invested in 812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 8,853 shares. 13,801 are held by Daiwa. Rampart Investment Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 5,367 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,450 shares. Burney Co has 10,880 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP owns 265,094 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 84,286 shares. 1,270 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.