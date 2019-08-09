Kanawha Capital Management Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 133,873 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $254.41. About 645,767 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.91M for 21.37 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has 1.08M shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Gru has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,086 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 323 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 11,370 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.11% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 71,066 shares. 85,153 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 70,593 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 42,633 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc reported 67,246 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,476 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,184 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

