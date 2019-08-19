Kanawha Capital Management Stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) Lowered by $328,335 as Stock Rose; Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stock Value Were Volatile While Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.33 Billion

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 41,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 47,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54B, down from 88,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNC); 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.03. About 685,144 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Financial Bank Of America De holds 420,586 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 10,861 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 186,931 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 876 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 900 shares. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Ftb Advsrs invested in 1,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Ota Financial Gru LP owns 14,487 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,737 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 4,477 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 5,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 220,448 shares to 750,498 shares, valued at $78.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Generation Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.02M shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 88,734 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 9,887 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Asset Management Inc owns 31,352 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com owns 1.65 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty Company reported 72,000 shares stake. White Pine Investment reported 22,436 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 19,449 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 425 shares. First Fincl In invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 31,500 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

