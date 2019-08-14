Kanawha Capital Management Stake in At&T (T) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Carnival Cl A (CCL) Stake Held by Everett Harris & Company

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corporation Cl A (CCL) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 36,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 113,275 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 76,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co stated it has 55,292 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.4% or 340,445 shares. 8,605 are held by Aspen Invest Management Incorporated. Mai Cap holds 0.74% or 460,434 shares in its portfolio. 398,289 are owned by Miller Howard Invs Incorporated New York. 44,347 are held by Smithfield Trust. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Co Pa invested in 1.67% or 628,466 shares. 16,276 are held by Piershale Group Incorporated. Kempner Capital Mngmt holds 3.7% or 178,528 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Charles Schwab Advisory owns 10.75 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Lc owns 175,736 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has invested 0.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,200 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,180 shares to 175,190 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,458 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd stated it has 248,357 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management has 193 shares. 21,666 are held by Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 72,065 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Co Adv reported 16,940 shares. Hudock Cap Gp holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc owns 326 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd holds 0% or 41,039 shares in its portfolio. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1,465 are owned by Cwm. Geode Cap Llc invested in 4.98 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.95 million shares. 24,586 were reported by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc. Ironwood Financial Lc invested in 100 shares.