Kanawha Capital Management Raised By $416,556 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Shorts Lowered By 2.1%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 7,714 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 58,989 shares with $3.21M value, up from 51,275 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $81.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 1.80 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) had a decrease of 2.1% in short interest. PIRS’s SI was 1.89M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.1% from 1.93M shares previously. With 420,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s short sellers to cover PIRS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.435. About 310,878 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 18.63% above currents $62.38 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 26. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $7600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 21,930 shares to 11,830 valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,778 shares and now owns 201,972 shares. Norfolk Southrn (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $169.66 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

