Kanawha Capital Management Position in General Electric (GE) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Nfc Investments Lowered Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding by $1.02 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 33,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 211,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 245,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 6.77 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 406,933 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares to 64,082 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 996,794 were accumulated by Thompson Invest Management. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 210,247 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,262 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Advisors Ok holds 0.01% or 22,708 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros accumulated 44,577 shares. Moreover, Tcw has 0.52% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.69 million shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Communication has 0.68% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 11,972 are held by Advisory Serv Inc. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 0.07% or 61,213 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 9,348 shares stake. 1.74 million were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corp. 30,985 were reported by Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Com. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 5.75M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.68M for 7.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.