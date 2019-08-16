Kanawha Capital Management Position in At&T (T) Raised by $329,499 as Stock Price Rose; Cooper Cos (COO) Shares Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $37.30 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 9.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 612,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.48 million, down from 738,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $335.5. About 77,961 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Midas Management invested in 1.11% or 82,500 shares. 1.42 million are owned by Natixis Advsrs L P. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 152,163 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs stated it has 45,893 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lafleur Godfrey Lc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 121,266 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 462,153 shares. 134,462 were reported by City Hldg Co. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) owns 1.71 million shares. Lynch And In holds 0.65% or 62,445 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 0.37% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Kcm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 196,080 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $102.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Commercial Bank Tru Ltd holds 2,900 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 7,039 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Fincl Svcs holds 0.07% or 1,015 shares. Fdx Inc reported 8,447 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 139 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 93,330 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 11,280 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 75,419 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication, a Korea-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 83,227 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 284,152 shares. First Tru stated it has 862 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 832 shares.