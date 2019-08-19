Kanawha Capital Management Lowered Lowes (LOW) Holding by $348,800 as Stock Declined; As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Its Stake by $5.15 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 85,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 180,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 265,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 15,611 shares to 69,013 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.