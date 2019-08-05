Kanawha Capital Management Lowered By $328,335 Its Auto Data Proc (ADP) Stake; DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (DUERF) Shorts Increased By 69.89%

DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DUERF) had an increase of 69.89% in short interest. DUERF’s SI was 304,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 69.89% from 179,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1521 days are for DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DUERF)’s short sellers to cover DUERF’s short positions. It closed at $30.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Auto Data Proc (ADP) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as Auto Data Proc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 110,103 shares with $17.59 million value, down from 112,168 last quarter. Auto Data Proc now has $71.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $17800 highest and $14700 lowest target. $167.25’s average target is 1.81% above currents $164.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 26,755 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 219,600 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 20,466 shares. Petrus Lta reported 44,636 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.09% or 44,250 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 0.19% or 19,186 shares. Moreover, Kcm Advsr Lc has 1.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 180,949 shares. Markel has 530,700 shares. 16,934 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Heritage Wealth owns 2,605 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 6,124 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 10,630 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,363 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 123 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.