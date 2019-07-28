Kanawha Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $338,877; Wbi Investments Has Upped Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $344,927; Stock Price Declined

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 209.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 14,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 725,039 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 1.45% or 37,984 shares. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,797 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 40,642 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 7,132 shares. Howard Capital, New York-based fund reported 154,981 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,804 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 20.08 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 1,556 shares. Washington Tru State Bank reported 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Llc stated it has 101,317 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Co has invested 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shufro Rose And Co Lc has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman invested in 23,147 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr holds 2% or 24,860 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 56,827 shares. 31,247 are held by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 25,670 are owned by Gsa Partners Llp. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 140,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northern owns 395,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 45,952 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 626,245 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB) by 123,144 shares to 770,294 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 103,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,980 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH).