Kanawha Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Alleghany Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $186.78 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 40,082 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 37,984 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.51% or 639,062 shares. 17,037 are owned by Financial Advisory Gp. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 1.44% or 58,446 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% or 63,870 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 31,273 were accumulated by Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership. 1,336 were reported by Rwwm. Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 2,368 shares. 86,343 were reported by Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability. 23,963 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Ltd Co holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.34M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 5,695 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 2.46% or 61,395 shares. New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,935 shares. Brandes Ptnrs LP invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Richard Bernstein Lc invested in 0.92% or 239,875 shares. Torch Wealth Limited holds 1.34% or 18,321 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 224,385 shares. Golub Grp Limited Com reported 4.04% stake. Homrich Berg has 74,481 shares. Bessemer Group holds 3.67% or 8.10M shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Co accumulated 65,907 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 10.91 million shares. Eagle Ltd has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

