Kanawha Capital Management Holds Stake in At&T (T); As Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 72,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 467,647 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, down from 540,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 39,201 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Tourism to Shenandoah National Park Creates $95.8 million in Economic Benefits; 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 21.47M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 92,944 shares to 929,400 shares, valued at $38.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 448,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,246 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.