Kanawha Capital Management Holding in Bb&T (BBT) Lowered by $332,122 as Stock Rose; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Valuation Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $480,822

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T (BBT) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 6,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 201,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92 million, down from 208,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.21 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 5,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 144,930 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,547 shares to 74,889 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.16 million for 12.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “(PHOTOS) Wake Forest athletics’ new facilities on display during big weekend – Triad Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DTE Energy: The ‘Gotcha’ Tipped The Scales – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE Energy Names Ruth G. Shaw Lead Independent Director Of The Board – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy promotes COO Norcia to CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares to 726,333 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).