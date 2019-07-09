Kanawha Capital Management Holding in Auto Data Proc (ADP) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Its Csx (CSX) Position by $7.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.11 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 2.50 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

