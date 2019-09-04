Kanawha Capital Management Holding in Auto Data Proc (ADP) Decreased as Stock Rose; As First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $18.24 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 637,198 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

