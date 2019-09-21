Kanawha Capital Management Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $416,556; Sabre (SABR) Share Price Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Lowered by $355,212 Its Position

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 58,989 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 51,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 16,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 52,137 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 68,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.66M shares to 9.33 million shares, valued at $510.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $48.75M for 32.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,170 shares to 38,349 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

