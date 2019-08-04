Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lowes (LOW) as Market Valuation Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.81 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 0.72% or 83,851 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Financial Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 284,421 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 60,596 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.67% or 63,091 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Llc accumulated 20 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,374 shares. First Dallas Securities has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakworth Capital invested in 4,441 shares. Fosun Ltd has 28,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 12,527 shares. Hudock Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 750 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,822 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 111,295 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Lower Friday and for the Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.