Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed By $348,800 Its Lowes (LOW) Position; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc acquired 55,767 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 886,011 shares with $8.85M value, up from 830,244 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $73.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 100.89 million shares traded or 63.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Lowes Inc (LOW) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as Lowes Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 199,393 shares with $21.83 million value, down from 202,593 last quarter. Lowes Inc now has $76.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20M shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.36% or 2.05M shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,340 shares. 124,436 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. The Connecticut-based General Elec has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Round Table Ser Ltd Com reported 17,260 shares. Arkansas-based Meridian Communications has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 20,700 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,858 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 2.39M shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 68.36M shares. Hyman Charles D reported 190,377 shares. 372,813 were accumulated by Cwh Capital Mngmt. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.1% or 1.97 million shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Here Are Your Options After Thursday’s Massacre – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE stock drop attracting more short sellers, S3 Partners says – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: GE, PG&E Face New Threats – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 25.30% above currents $8.38 stock price. General Electric had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report. CFRA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 18.82% above currents $97.87 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Com Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 1,436 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 3,386 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 0.45% or 8,615 shares. 58,400 were reported by Shelter Insur Retirement Plan. Birmingham Cap Management Al has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peoples Financial Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,925 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 94 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 86,000 shares. 121,831 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Connors Investor Services reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 192,744 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.