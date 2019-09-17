Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Csx (CSX) by $721,490 as Market Valuation Declined; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Lowered Stake by $479.47 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 26.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 21.05 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.61M, down from 47.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 360,864 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3,320 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 639,514 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,086 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $147.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 50,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares to 64,082 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Care Select Spdr (XLV) by 4,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

