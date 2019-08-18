Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $437,742; Semper Augustus Investments Group Raised Stake in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253 as Share Price Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 364,039 shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 92,600 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 3.37% or 268,262 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Co accumulated 469,236 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 71,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 76,234 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 237 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division. Ameriprise owns 669,861 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,221 shares. 913 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 203,840 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

