Kanawha Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding by $329,499 as Shares Rose; Oz Management LP Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Stake by $11.38 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 455,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 146,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 601,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com stated it has 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 460,434 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 205,938 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Com owns 11,434 shares. Stanley holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,352 shares. Miles Capital reported 0.63% stake. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 300,660 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 8.99 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamel has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Charles Schwab Advisory, California-based fund reported 10.75M shares. Perkins Capital has invested 1.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 515,000 shares to 743,500 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

