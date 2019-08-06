Kanawha Capital Management Has Lifted At&T (T) Holding by $329,499 as Stock Value Rose; Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 13.31M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 593,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.29 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 127,822 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78 million shares to 29.88M shares, valued at $159.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. On Friday, August 2 Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1,000 shares.