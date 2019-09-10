Kanawha Capital Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position By $338,877; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increased By $12.43 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 1,793 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 91,163 shares with $17.32M value, up from 89,370 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $947.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp acquired 148,000 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp holds 1.13M shares with $96.33M value, up from 985,296 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 3.10 million shares traded or 85.11% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the iPhone 11 Is Critical for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.13% above currents $214.17 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 26.29% above currents $75.62 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.