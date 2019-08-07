Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $437,742; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Market Valuation Rose, Qv Investors Has Raised by $5.36 Million Its Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 95,697 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Waverton Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 484,210 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Com accumulated 17,408 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta accumulated 29,097 shares. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 2.63% or 11,865 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swift Run Cap Management Lc reported 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bessemer Group owns 692,586 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 390,232 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Partners holds 0% or 115 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 458 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 79,898 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc invested in 1,039 shares. Mairs And Power Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,165 shares. 6,000 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Liability.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,019 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 33 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 37,309 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 16,055 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% or 222 shares. 5,956 are held by Hsbc Public Limited. 8,995 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 20,101 shares. 34,929 are held by Spitfire Cap Lc. Blair William Com Il has 1,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 25,978 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Limited Co has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 46,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1.93M shares. Ls Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 1,162 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Stephen Kaniewski On Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.