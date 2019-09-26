Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric (GE) Position By $338,480; Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Shorts Up By 9.04%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 13.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 33,848 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 211,962 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 245,810 last quarter. General Electric now has $79.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 43.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video)

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) had an increase of 9.04% in short interest. GRIF’s SI was 19,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.04% from 17,700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s short sellers to cover GRIF’s short positions. The SI to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 4,609 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF)

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 10.59% above currents $9.16 stock price. General Electric had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.62 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $193.32 million. As of November 30, 2016, the firm owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It has a 38.73 P/E ratio. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.