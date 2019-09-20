Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.14 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 20.61 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc analyzed 24,170 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,349 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 62,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 21.27M shares traded or 107.59% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Spdr (XLV) by 4,795 shares to 15,919 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

