Kanawha Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by $328,335; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Best Buy (BBY) by $9.05 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 983,621 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 127,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 60,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 187,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 830,740 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BBY: ONLY SMALL FRACTION OF ONLINE CUSTOMERS COULD BE AFFECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wallace Cap Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 483,705 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0.38% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Scotia Cap Inc has 11,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 1.37% or 11,753 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 73,126 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Richard Bernstein Advsr holds 47,044 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber accumulated 3,078 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American & Management has invested 1.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Bancshares owns 11,692 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 2,099 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $273.92 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 18,145 shares to 577,769 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Ltd by 380,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).