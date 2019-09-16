Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $399,713 as Share Price Rose; Tuttle Tactical Management Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,192 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, up from 91,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.24. About 11.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 32,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan holds 1.58% or 14,692 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 16.25 million shares. Personal Cap owns 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 439,472 shares. Parkwood Ltd Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,915 shares. Cambridge holds 32,191 shares. Rockland Trust reported 10,984 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,753 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Invest Counselors, a Florida-based fund reported 35,696 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,188 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 1.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Com accumulated 15,242 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 2.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,197 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 31,041 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,720 shares to 31,414 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 25,040 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,666 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).