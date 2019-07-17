Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $338,877; Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Stock Value Declined While Boston Partners Boosted by $704,376 Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 352,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 943,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 514,198 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR BENOIT CHOTARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 849,133 shares to 34,462 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 3.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,897 shares, and cut its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 391,660 shares. Sei stated it has 74,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Ltd holds 10,362 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 79,910 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 3,611 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 297,950 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 43,145 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 160,273 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 300,000 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 452,870 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 115,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 500,491 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

