Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by $328,335 as Valuation Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $9.76 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.63. About 1.12 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 55,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 91,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $173.87. About 954,603 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,766 shares to 25,482 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluestein R H & accumulated 8,459 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,579 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.06% or 1,057 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 1.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kj Harrison & invested in 0.15% or 2,625 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Lc has 858,688 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. U S has 3,083 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 5,516 are owned by Patten & Patten Inc Tn. Earnest Prns Limited accumulated 166,980 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 3,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.02% or 4,511 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 470,954 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 62,148 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 4,286 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.71% or 22,243 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Federated Pa reported 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). South State Corporation accumulated 0.87% or 52,666 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc owns 1,314 shares. Atria Invs Limited stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco State Bank Corp N Y owns 5,018 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.