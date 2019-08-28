Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 36 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 28 sold and trimmed positions in Audiocodes LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 73,342 shares with $18.32 million value, down from 75,100 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $250.32. About 851,460 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 8.46% above currents $250.32 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,568 are owned by Citigroup. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 1,583 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt has 1,530 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cognios Ltd Llc accumulated 0.37% or 4,192 shares. Puzo Michael J invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 3,175 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 177 shares stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,853 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Alley Lc accumulated 1.07% or 14,617 shares. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,287 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,256 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 6,104 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 94,511 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $502.12 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 31.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.