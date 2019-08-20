Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Its Auto Data Proc (ADP) Stake; Last Week U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analysts

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Auto Data Proc (ADP) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as Auto Data Proc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 110,103 shares with $17.59M value, down from 112,168 last quarter. Auto Data Proc now has $73.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 1.04M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.74% above currents $52.67 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 18. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 3.19 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $83.00 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.90% above currents $168.96 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.