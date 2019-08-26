Kanawha Capital Management Cut Its Auto Data Proc (ADP) Holding; Last Week McCormick & Company, (MKC) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.17% below currents $160.8 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. See McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Incorporated Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $143.0000 148.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Auto Data Proc (ADP) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as Auto Data Proc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 110,103 shares with $17.59 million value, down from 112,168 last quarter. Auto Data Proc now has $71.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.47% above currents $164.8 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,351 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc owns 17,274 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 4,157 shares. Davis R M holds 62,682 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,522 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.61M shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Colony Ltd Llc holds 11,285 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0.07% or 294,204 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Co invested in 6.7% or 52,016 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 1,834 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co owns 4,477 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,760 were accumulated by Argyle Mgmt Inc.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 570,588 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.31 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.